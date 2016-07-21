Date of "Qarabag"-"Victoria" match announced

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the first game between "Karabakh" and Czech's "Victoria" in Champions League third qualifying round, was announced.

Report informs referring to UEFA website, the match will be held on July 26 in the city of Plzen.

The match will be held in Doosan Arena with capacity of 11 700 people will start at 22:15 Baku time.

Notably, Karabakh won Luxembourg Dudelange in second qualifying round of the competition with a score- 2: 0, 1:1. Victoria will join competition in the Champions League from the third qualifying round.