Date of draw ceremony for 2016 European Championship announced

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ On December 3, a draw ceremony for 2016 U-17 European Championship in Baku will be held in Nyon, Switzerland. Report informs, the ceremony will start at 12:00 p.m. of Baku time. 52 teams will be divided into two baskets.

Two teams will be taken out of the basket; 13 groups consisting of 4 national teams will be formed. The hosts of teams will be selected by a draw. The teams compete next autumn for 31 elite round places. The top two in each group along with the five third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair will join Germany in the elite round inspring 2016.

Seeding pots:

Pot A: England, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, France, Serbia, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Scotland, Georgia, Sweden, Hungary, Ukraine, Belgium, Iceland, Austria, Turkey, Croatia, Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pot B: Greece, Bulgaria, Israel, Slovakia, Albania, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania, Latvia, Macedonia, Estonia, Finland, Wales, Lithuania, Armenia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Malta, Andorra, San Marino Lichtenstein, Gibraltar.

According to the decision of UEFA Executive Committee, Russia and Ukraine, as well as Spain and Gibraltar can not be drawn in the same group.

The elite round matches will be held in Bulgaria. 15 best teams of 32 will be able to play in final round to be held in Azerbaijan.