Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

Qarabag Football Club continues to write a golden chronicle of Azerbaijani club football.

In a match in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Qarabag defeated Denmark's FC Copenhagen (FCK) 2-0 in Baku.

The Danish press also covered the match extensively, recognizing the strength of the Qarabag FK team.

Report presents a digest of publications from leading Danish media outlets on the Qarabag match.

One of Denmark's largest and oldest newspapers, Politiken, notes that Qarabag "started the season fantastically, earning six points (in two matches of the tournament)." The publication writes that the hosts earned a deserved victory at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. However, the publication notes that Aghdam could have won by a larger margin after the first half (the first half ended 1-0).

"From the very beginning of the match, FCK found themselves under pressure from a very well-prepared home team [Qarabag], who looked incredibly inspired in front of their fans," the publication writes.

Another leading publication, Jyllands-Posten, quotes FC Copenhagen head coach Jacob Neestrup, who acknowledged Qarabag's superiority over the Danish champions.

"Qarabag was the better team in the first half in several ways, and we completely fell short of our level. But in the second half, we did everything we could and were close to winning, but then we failed to convert our chances, and therefore deserved the defeat," Neestrup said.

The sports publication Bold interviewed the Danish club's Norwegian striker, Mohamed Elyounoussi, who noted that all of the FC Copenhagen players were disappointed with the outcome.

"Qarabag was better than us in that they moved the ball faster. This happened on both the first and second touches, and we were always half a second behind all over the pitch," Elyounoussi noted.

DR Nyheder ran the headline "FC Copenhagen routed in Baku."

"Wednesday evening wasn't one of the best Champions League matches for FC Copenhagen, who struggled, especially in the first half, and could easily have conceded more than the one goal scored by Abdellah Zoubir. The defeat leaves Copenhagen with one point from two league matches, with the capital club facing a total of eight matches," DR Nyheder notes.