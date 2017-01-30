Danijel Subotić returns to "Gabala": Time has come to win title

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Gabala”’s new signing Danijel Subotić commented on his return to the club.

Report informs, 27-year-old striker answered question “Are you ready?” posted on the club's Facebook page. The forward, who is citizen of Serbia and Switzerland, told that he is happy to return to “Gabala” after 2.5 years. He noted his pleasant memories with “Gabala”: “I have got some achievements in this squad. I am happy to have another chance to play for such big club like “Gabala”. Time has come to win first title. I am ready for this challenge”.

Notably, Danijel Subotić he played for “Gabala” in 2013-2014 season and scored 12 goals in 29 games. The player, who transferred to Kuwait’s “Qadsia” SC, appeared in Moldovan “Sheriff” after one year. But Moldovan club also broke up with him upon mutual agreement in winter transfer period.