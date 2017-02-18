 Top
    Cristiano Ronaldo earned 442 mln GBP from advertisement

    He may get more 800 mln pounds this year

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Portugal national team and Spanish “Real Madrid” Cristiano Ronaldo earned 442 mln pounds in 2016.

    Report informs referring to Hookit, this amount came to 32-year-old striker from advertisement of Nike brand.

    A total of 1,703 posts were made across Ronaldo's social media profiles last year, 347 of which contained Nike's patented swoosh, generating a total of 477 million interactions.

    Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nike are partners since 2003. Last year Ronaldo signed life-time contract with company.  

