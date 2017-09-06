Copenhagen coach dismissed due to Qarabag defeat

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Denmark’s Copenhagen F.C. Stale Solbakken has parted ways with his main assistant Brian Priske.

Report informs citing the club’s official website, the contract with the 40-year-old specialist valid till the end of the year has been terminated. Johan Lange has replaced him. Mikael Antonsson has been appointed an assistant coach.

Solbakken said that they had made the right decision in the current situation. He stated that the decision was not connected with the results; it was connected with the content of daily trainings and with the fact that Priske wanted to take more responsibility in making decisions.

However, the Danish media claimed that the change of the coach staff was due to the defeat of the club at the Champions League. After losing to Qarabag at the play-off stage as a result of the two matches (0:1, 2:1), Copenhagen will continue to struggle at the Europa League.

Notably, Mikael Antonsson is also a footballer of the club. Brian Priske has worked at Copenhagen since 2016.