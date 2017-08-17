Contenders for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 revealed - LIST

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The contenders for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 have been revealed.

Report informs citing the FIFA Twitter page, 12 coaches included in the list.

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich), Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Luis Enrique (Barcelona), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United), Leonardo Jardim (Monaco), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Joachim Loew (German national team) and Tite (Brazil national team) are among contenders.

The winners will be determined by September 7 after voting of coaches and captains of national teams, as well as of journalists and fans. The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 will be announced on October 23 at the award ceremony in the capital of London, England.