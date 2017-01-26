Committee Member: Inclusion of Kosovo in same group with Azerbaijan can become a subject of great debate

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of AFFA Coaching CommitteeVagif Sadigov assessed opponents of Azerbaijan's U-21 national team in 2019 European Championship qualifying group stage. In his interview with Report, V. Sadigov said he sees Germany as the favorite among rival teams.

However, a well-known specialist said that the national team is in the normal group: We have Norway, Ireland, Israel and Kosovo in group. I think that we can play against all opponents. All the conditions were created for our national team. Yashar Vahabzade works in this team for a long time. In last sampling cycle our team was able to score the highest points in the history. Time has come to move stage by stage towards greater success.

V. Sadigov also commented on Inclusion of Kosovo in the same group with Azerbaijan: "It can become a subject of great debate. But I believe that the right decision will be made on the matter".

Notably, the European Championship qualifying group stage will start on March 20.