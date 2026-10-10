Chelsea extends Cole Palmer's contract until 2034
Football
- 10 October, 2026
- 15:50
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English club Chelsea have announced an extension to midfielder Cole Palmer's contract, which will now run until the end of June 2034, Report informs, citing the London club's press service.
Palmer has been playing for Chelsea since September 2023. The 24-year-old midfielder has scored 58 goals and provided 34 assists in 138 appearances for the London club.
During his time at Chelsea, Palmer has won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
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