Chelsea captain: “Now everything is in our hands”

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ “We’re building some momentum in the English Premier League and now we go back to the Champions League, which is important.”

Report informs Chelsea footballer Gary Cahill said ahead of the match with Qarabag in the fifth round of Champions League. 32-year-old defender said the previous matches with Roma was difficult for Chelsea.

“Particularly, 0-3 defeat in away match was shock for us. After that we made it four successive Premier League wins. So it’s in our hands now and we know we need a win. We should go full of confidence.”

The match between Qarabag and Chelsea will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 22 at 21:00.