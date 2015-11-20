Azerbaijan Cup and Premier League schedule changed

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changes were made to match schedule of Azerbaijan Premier League XIV tour and Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final stage.

Report informs referring to official site of Professional Football League (PFL), changes made under appeal of Gabala club.

Taking into account the club's match with PAOK to be held in Greece on November 26 in the framework of the European League V Tour and competition regulations, PFL suspended Gabala-Ravan match from November 29 to November 30. Gabala-Mil-Mughan and Ravan-Baku matches of Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 final stage changed from December 2 to December 3.