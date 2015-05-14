Champions League: Juventus hold off Real Madrid to clinch final place - VIDEO

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Juventus held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League semifinal second leg. Alvaro Morata scored once again against his former club to send Juventus through 3-2 on aggregate.

After a 2-1 home win for Juventus in the first leg, they were favourites to qualify despite the prospect of facing Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half, but veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon couldn't be beaten again.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Real Madrid knew their away goal would be vital heading to the Spanish capital. But with the score at 2-1 from the first leg, scoring first would also be important to bring the away goal into play – and they did.

Minutes after Gareth Bale had sent a rocket shot at Gianluigi Buffon, Madrid had a penalty. James Rodriguez drifted into the box and past Giorgio Chiellini, with a clip from the Italian sending him down. Cristiano Ronaldo blasted down the middle to bring the aggregate score level.

Ronaldo's 77th goal in the Champions League, bringing him level with Lionel Messi on top of the all-time list once again. It also tied the Portuguese forward with Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano on 307 club goals.

Juventus, in search of a first club treble, were looking to counter-attack against the forward thinking defending Champions League winners. But it was Buffon who was called into action again after half an hour, saving well from a Karim Benzema header. Iker Casillas had just a single save to make in the first half, after Arturo Vidal's shot early on.