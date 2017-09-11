Champions League group stage starts, Azerbaijan to play for first time

© Report/ Firi Səlim

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League group stage will start on September 12.

Report informs, Azerbaijani club will compete for the first time in Europe's most prestigious tournament since 1955/1956 season.

This is Qarabag team of Aghdam city. Along with the team coached by Gurban Gurbanov, 31 clubs from 16 countries - England (5), Spain (4), Italy (3), Germany (3), Portugal (3), France (2), Russia (2), Switzerland, Scotland, Belgium, Greece, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Turkey and Cyprus (1 club each) will take part in the Champions League group stage in 2017/2018 season. England is represented by five teams as Manchester United qualified for the competition after won the European League.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag is not the only debutant at the Champions League group stage. German team Leipzig also qualified for the competition for the first time. The team coached by Gurban Gurbanov will fight against FCs Chelsea, Atletico and Roma.

First legs will traditionally be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. All matches will start at 22:45 Baku time. In the first round, Qarabag will be received by Chelsea.

Also, Barcelona (Spain) – Juventus (Italy), Roma (Italy) – Atletico (Spain), Liverpool (England) – Sevilla (Spain), Porto (Portugal) – Beşiktaş (Turkey) and Tottenham (England) – Borussia (Dortmund, Germany) are of great interest.

Report presents some records referring to UEFA official website:

Champions League most winning team: 12 – Real Madrid

Most finals: 15– Real Madrid

Most appearances*: 87 – Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

Most goals: 57 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Best strike rate**: 1.00 goals per game – Lionel Messi (57 goals in 57 group stage appearances)

Most campaigns***: 19 – Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

Most goals in a single game: 5 – Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk, 21 October 2014)

Most goals in a single campaign: 11 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

*does not include second group stage

**minimum ten goals scored

***up to and including 2017/18

Fastest goal: 10.96 seconds – Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen, 1 November 2011)

Fastest own goal: 2 minutes 9 seconds – Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23 October 2013)

Fastest hat-trick: 8 minutes – Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 7 December 2011)

Youngest player in a group stage game: 16 years 87 days – Celestine Babayaro(Anderlecht 1-1 Steaua Bucureşti, 23 November 1994)

Youngest scorer in a group stage game: 17 years 195 days – Peter Ofori-Quaye(Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 1 October 1997)

Oldest player in a group stage game: 43 years 253 days – Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11 December 2007)

Oldest scorer in a group stage game: 38 years 59 days – Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25 November 2014)

Most campaigns*: 22 – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Porto

Highest points totals: 18 (six times) – AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12 and 2014/15)

Lowest points totals: 0 (19 times) – most recently, Dinamo Zagreb and Club Brugge (2016/17)

Most goals scored in a single campaign: 21 – Borussia Dortmund (2016/17)

Fewest goals scored in a single campaign: 0 (three times) – Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

Most goals conceded in a single campaign: 24 (twice) – BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Highest scoring group stage game: Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22 November 2016

Biggest margin of victory: 8-0 (twice) – Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (6 November 2007), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (8 December 2015)

Highest-scoring draws: 4-4 (twice) – Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13 September 2000), Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20 October 2015)

*up to and including 2017/18

Champions League

Group stage, I round

September 12

Group A

22:45. Benfica (Portugal) – CSKA (Moscow, Russia)

22:45. Manchester United (England) – Basel (Switzerland)

Group B

22:45. Bayern Munich (Germany) – Anderlecht (Belgium)

22:45. Celtic (Scotland) – PSG (France)

Group C

22:45. Roma (Italy) – Atletico (Spain)

22:45. Chelsea (England) – QARABAG (AZERBAIJAN)

Group D

22:45. Barcelona (Spain) – Juventus (Italy)

22:45. Olympiacos (Greece) – Sporting (Portugal)

September 13

Group E

22:45. Maribor (Slovenia) – Spartak (Moscow, Russia)

22:45. Liverpool (England) – Sevilla (Spain)

Group F

22:45. Feyenoord (the Netherlands) – Manchester City (England)

22:45. Shakhtar (Ukraine) – Napoli (Italy)

Group G

22:45. Leipzig (Germany) – Monaco (France)

22:45. Porto (Portugal) – Beşiktaş (Turkey)

Group H

22:45. Tottenham (England) – Borussia (Dortmund, Germany)

22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) – APOEL (Cyprus)