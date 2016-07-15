Champions League 3rd qualifying round draw starts Friday

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The draw ceremony for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round teams divided into 2 groups. Report informs, the draw has reduced potential rivals of the division “Qarabağ” - "Dudelange" (Luxembourg) to 5.

If Azerbaijani representative to pass the stage, then will meet with winners of "Victoria" (Plzen, Czech Republic), "Salzburg" (Austria)/ "Liepaja"(Lithuania), BATE (Borisov, Belarus)/SJK (Finland), "Ludogorets" (Bulgaria)/"Mladost" (Montenegro) and "Copenhagen" (Denmark)/ "Crusaders" (Northern Ireland) matches.

***

The third qualifying round draw is streamed live from Nyon at 12:00CEST on Friday, Report informs.

Beginning at this stage is the league route, which is made up of the third-placed team from the sixth-ranked member association (France) plus the league runners-up from the associations ranked 7th to 15th. The five teams with the highest coefficients are seeded. Any further restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

The champions route involves the 17 winners of the second qualifying round ties (the second legs of which are on 19 and 20 July) plus the champions from the three highest-ranked associations that do not qualify for an automatic group place (Greece, the Czech Republic and Romania). The sides boasting the best UEFA coefficients are seeded (the second qualifying round winners take the coefficient of the seeded team from those ties). The clubs are divided before the ceremony into two groups from which the seeded sides are drawn against the unseeded teams. Any further restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

For both routes, balls containing the seeded clubs are put into one bowl, with balls for the unseeded sides positioned in another. A ball is taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they are shuffled. The first side drawn will play their first match at home, against the second one drawn.

League route

Seeded

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) coefficient 81.976

Ajax (NED) 58.112

Anderlecht (BEL) 54.000

Fenerbahçe (TUR) 40.920

Sparta Praha (CZE) 40.585

Unseeded

PAOK (GRE) 37.440

Steaua București (ROU) 36.576

Monaco (FRA) 36.549

Young Boys (SUI) 24.755

Rostov (RUS) 11.716

Entering in play-off round (draw 5 August)

Manchester City (ENG)

Porto (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Champions route

Seeded

Olympiacos (GRE) 70.940Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) 44.585

FC Salzburg (AUT) 42.520 or Liepāja (LVA)

Celtic (SCO) 40.460 or Lincoln (GIB)

APOEL (CYP) 35.935 or The New Saints (WAL)

BATE Borisov (BLR) 34.000 or SJK Seinäjoki (FIN)

Legia Warszawa (POL) 28.000 or Zrinjski (BIH)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 25.775 or Vardar (MKD)

Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) 25.625 or Mladost Podgorica (MNE)

FC København (DEN) 24.720 or Crusaders (NIR)

Unseeded

Qarabağ (AZE) 13.475 or F91 Dudelange (LUX)

Rosenborg (NOR) 12.850 or IFK Norrköping (SWE)

Astana (KAZ) 12.575 or Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Astra Giurgiu (ROU) 11.076

Sheriff (MDA) 10.575 or Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) 7.175 or Valletta (MLT)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) 5.875 or Alashkert (ARM)

FH Hafnarfjördur (ISL) 5.750 or Dundalk (IRL)

Trenčín (SVK) 5.400 or Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Ferencváros (HUN) 3.475 or Partizani* (ALB)

Notably, all ties are played 26-27 July and 2-3 August.