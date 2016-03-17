 Top
    Champions League 1/4 final draw to be thrown on March 18

    Pairs will be determined under blind draw

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of Football Champions League 1/4 final will be held on March 18.

    Report informs, the event, which will be held in Nyon, Switzerland, will start at 15:00 p.m. Baku time.

    In the ceremony, attended by Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid (all from Spain), Bavaria, Wolfsburg (both from Germany), Manchester City (England), PSG (France) and Benfica (Portugal), pairs will be determined under blind draw. Thus, 2 teams of the same country is likely to have a match.

    Notably, 1/4 final matches will be held on April 5-6 and April 12-13. 

