Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cameroon have sacked national soccer team coach Hugo Broos.

Report informs citing the L’Equipe, 65-year-old Belgian technician dismissed after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

New head coach will be named in the coming days.

Broos was appointed in February 2016 as manager of the Cameroon national team. The team won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title.