“Bursaspor” supporters protest Azerbaijan national player

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Player of Azerbaijan national team and Turkish club “Bursaspor” Deniz Yılmaz faced harsh protest in return way from away game with “Kayserispor”.

Report informs, the reason is red card received by the player at 19th minute of the game after his deliberate rough behavior against opponent.

One of the club’s fans named Necmi Ayıldız launched verbal attack on the player at Bursa Yeneşir Airport with the words “You don’t deserve “Bursaspor”, you have to leave this team. You don’t have right to frustrate “Bursaspor”. Leave Bursa. “Bursaspor” jersey doesn’t fit you. Never wear this jersey again!”

Club’s vice president Ali Ademoğlu and manager Mutlu Topçu tried to calm down supporters.

Notably, at present “Bursaspor” is at 8th position with 28 points. The ‘crocodiles’ are expected to further drop down after final whistles of other games of the week.

‘Crocodiles’ outnumbered on the pitch lost the game, having conceded 2 goals.