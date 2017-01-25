"Bursaspor" official in Baku: We ceased talks with Prosinecki - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Transfer of Azerbaijan national team’s manager Robert Prosinecki to Turkish “Bursaspor” club hasn’t been realized. Club’s official in mission to hold talks with Croatian specialist in Baku Yüksel Çolak told.

He told that Prosinecki rejected them due to his contract with AFFA until end of 2017, especially indemnity clause. Y.Çolak also clarified the reason of extension of talks: “We met with Prosinecki’s manager, not himself. The manager told he will discuss the issue with Prosinecki. We had to wait until their reply. They told us that there is high indemnity clause in his Prosinecki’s contract. We stopped talks, as this is not acceptable for us”.

“Bursaspor” official told that they have already ended talks and will not turn upon the topic in near future. He also rejected rumors concerning their interest in any player of Azerbaijani clubs: “Azerbaijan football develops last years. We are happy with your achievements in national and club platforms. We are satisfied with performance of your national player Deniz Yilmaz in “Bursaspor”. But we didn’t hold any talks with your players during our stay in Baku, and we will not take any player with us”.

Notably, several days ago “Bursaspor” dismissed team’s manager Hamza Hamzaoğlu.