Borussia striker transferred to Arsenal - OFFICIAL

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's Borussia Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a long-term deal with England's Arsenal.

Report informs referring to the official website of the London club, transfer of 28-year-old striker costed record amount of money. He is the second transfer of Arsenal during the winter transfer.

Obameyang has scored 172 goals in 213 games in the Borussia Dortmund and 98 goals in 144 matches of Bundesliga.

Notably, the British media writes, 3,5-year contract signed with captain of Gabon national team. In return, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will earn £ 180,000 a week. Borussia earned 63.75 million euros from the deal.

Striker expected to wear number 14 replacing Alexis Sánchez, who has recently been transferred to Manchester United.