Barcelona will receive Manchester City - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Baku. 19 October.REPORT.AZ/ Today last matches of the 3rd round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will be held.

Report informs, teams of A, B, C and D groups will start competing.

The most interesting match is supposed to be held at Group C. Spanish Barcelona will receive British Manchester City. The next match will be held between Scottish Celtic and German Borussia (Mönchengladbach).

Turkish Beşiktaş FC, which has quite fans in Azerbaijan, will try to defeat Italian Napoli. Other match at Group B will be held between Ukrainian Dynamo (Kyiv) and Portuguese Benfica.

Champions League, group matches, 3rd round

Group A

22:45. Arsenal (England) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

22:45. PSJ (France) - Bazel (Switzerland)

Points: Arsenal - 4. PSJ - 4. Bazel - 1. Ludogorets - 1.

Group B

22:45. Napoli (Italy) - Beşiktaş (Turkey)

22:45. Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine) - Benfica (Portugal)

Points: Napoli - 6. Beşiktaş - 2. Dynamo - 1. Benfica - 1.

Group C

22:45. Celtic (Scotland) - Borussia (Mönchengladbach, Germany)

22:45. Barcelona (Spain) - Manchester City (England)

Points: Barcelona - 6. Manchester City - 4. Celtic - 1. Borussia - 0.

Group D

22:45. Rostov (Russia) - Atletico (Spain)

22:45. Bavaria (Germany) - PSV (the Netherlands)

Points: Atletico - 6. Bavaria - 3. Rostov - 1. PSV - 1.