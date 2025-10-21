Barcelona plans to extend Ferran Torres' contract
Football
- 21 October, 2025
- 10:27
Spanish club FC Barcelona is planning to extend the contract of forward Ferran Torres, Report informs via Sport.es.
Both the club and the 25-year-old player are reportedly interested in continuing their cooperation. Torres is said to be keen on staying with the Catalan side.
Ferran Torres has been with Barcelona since 2022. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027. So far this season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances.
Latest News
10:44
IMF: Foreign reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reach $11.9B by 2026Finance
10:41
Ganja hosting regional conference on Role of Religious Leaders in Building Inclusive SocietyReligion
10:34
Video
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana - UPDATEDOther
10:32
Azerbaijan Railways preparing to enter carbon credit market with ADB supportFinance
10:27
Barcelona plans to extend Ferran Torres' contractFootball
10:23
Photo
Qaradagh solar plant marks 1 billion kWh milestoneEnergy
10:21
Biden completes course of radiation treatment for prostate cancerOther countries
10:20
Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Europa League matchFootball
10:15
Photo