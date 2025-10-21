Barcelona plans to extend Ferran Torres' contract

Spanish club FC Barcelona is planning to extend the contract of forward Ferran Torres, Report informs via Sport.es.

Both the club and the 25-year-old player are reportedly interested in continuing their cooperation. Torres is said to be keen on staying with the Catalan side.

Ferran Torres has been with Barcelona since 2022. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027. So far this season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances.