Baku a candidate to host opening match of UEFA Euro 2020

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Candidacy of Baku has also been nominated to host the opening match of UEFA Euro 2020.

Report was informed in the AFFA’s Information and Public Relations Department, response to the relevant bid to UEFA is positive.

Moreover, it was noted that there is a slim chance to hold the opening match at Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS). Organizing of 2019 UEFA Europa League Final at the BOS was shown as a reason of it.

Wembley stadium in London cannot host the opening match out of 13 stadiums where UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be held. Because the arena will host finals and semifinal games. Besides, Baku Olympic Stadium that will host three matches in group stage, 1/4 final matches will be held at Allianz Arena (Munich), Saint Petersburg and Olimpico (Roma) stadiums.

Saint Petersburg has already nominated its candidacy. The rest five candidates are expected to be cities with large capacity stadiums. Baku Olympic Stadium with a capacity of 68,700 people is larger than other 8 arenas that will host the matches.