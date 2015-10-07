Azerbaijani team gained 7th medal at VI World Military Sport Games

Baku. 7 October.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team gained one more medal inVI World Military Sport Games continuing in Mungyeong, South Korea. Report informs, Joshgun Azimov fighting in 70 kg in the second day of free-style wrestling competitions claimed the final.

Thus, Azimov has provided silver medal at least. Young wrestler won LebaneseKamal Al-Katibi with 13:1, Ukrainian Yevgeni Khavilov with 10:2 and Mongolian Ganzorich Mandakhnara with 6:3 consistently will the final. Azimov's rival will be Soslan Romanov from Russia. In case of winning, he will add Azerbaijan’s first gold metal.

In the first day of free-style wrestling competitions, Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (65 kg) won bronze medal. Other medals were gained by judokas. Vugar Shirinli (60 kg) won silver medal, Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg), Huseyn Rahimli (73 kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100 kg), as well as the team consisting of them and Tural Safguliyev (90 kg) gained bronze medal.