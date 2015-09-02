 Top
    Azerbaijani referee was assigned to qualifying group match of UEFA EURO 2016

    Asim Khudiyev will leave for Georgia

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA has given a new assignment to the Azerbaijani referee inspector of the international category Asim Khudiyev. Report informs A.Hudiev will take part in Georgia - Scotland match of the qualifying tournament of EURO-2016.

    He will assess performance of the referee crew from Romania under the leadership of referee Ovidiu Hategan.

    Emil Ubias (Czech Republic) was sent as a representative of the League for the match.

    Meeting will be held on September 4 at the stadium "Dinamo Arena" named after Boris Paichadze.

