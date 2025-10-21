Azerbaijani referee inspector Babak Guliyev gets UEFA call-up
Football
- 21 October, 2025
- 14:12
Azerbaijan's international referee inspector Babak Guliyev has received a new appointment from UEFA, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
Guliyev will serve as the referee inspector in three Group X matches of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round.
He will officiate as referee inspector for the Bulgaria vs. Slovakia match on October 28 and the Switzerland vs. Bulgaria match on October 31. On November 3, he will act as both referee inspector and UEFA delegate for the San Marino vs. Bulgaria game.
All Group X matches will be held in Slovakia.
Latest News
15:14
Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via AzerbaijanRegion
15:05
Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev songForeign policy
15:02
Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zeroAIC
14:54
Video
Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in KazakhstanDomestic policy
14:53
Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional securityRegion
14:48
Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railwayRegion
14:48
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperationIndustry
14:44
Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipelineEnergy
14:39