    Azerbaijani referee inspector Babak Guliyev gets UEFA call-up

    Football
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 14:12
    Azerbaijan's international referee inspector Babak Guliyev has received a new appointment from UEFA, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

    Guliyev will serve as the referee inspector in three Group X matches of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round.

    He will officiate as referee inspector for the Bulgaria vs. Slovakia match on October 28 and the Switzerland vs. Bulgaria match on October 31. On November 3, he will act as both referee inspector and UEFA delegate for the San Marino vs. Bulgaria game.

    All Group X matches will be held in Slovakia.

