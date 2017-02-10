Azerbaijani national team player to play for Slovakia Cup leader

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Player of the Azerbaijani national team and Turkish "Trabzonspor" football club Ramil Sheydayev will continue his career in Slovakia Cup.

Report informs citing the 61 Media, 21-year-old striker leased by Žilina for 1.5 years.

Sheydayev is leaving Trabzon today said goodbye to his team-mates on February 9.

Notably, Ramil Sheydayev signed a 4-year contract with "Trabzonspor" in summer 2016. But he had one game in Turkish Super League and two games in Turkish Cup. Sheydayev scored a goal in total of 88 minutes .

At present, Žilina is a leader in Slovakia with 44 points after 17 rounds.