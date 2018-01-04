Azerbaijani national team ex-footballer resumes career in Greece

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amit Guluzade, Azerbaijani national football team ex-player will resume his career in Greece.

Report informs referring to the Greek media, 25-year-old midfielder reached agreement with Aiginiakos playing at the I Division.

Guluzade will join the Pieria representative on January 7 after away match with Sparta at X round. His new team is currently the 13th with 11 points.

Notably, Amit Guluzade played for Greek club AEL in 2017. He performed during the first half of the current season at Sabail and parted with the team during the winter break. The midfielder played for Neftchi, Sumgayit, Gabala, Ravan, as well as Turkish club Kayseri Erciyesspor and Portuguese FC Atletico.