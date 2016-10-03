Azerbaijani national team coach clarifies condition of injured players

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish Cadiz FC player Eddy Israfilov will be able to participate in the training camp of the Azerbaijani national team.

The team's coach Mahmud Gurbanov told Report.

He said that coach Robert Prosinečki spoke with the 24-year-old half-back, who got injured during the yesterday's match with Rayo Vallecano within Spanish 2nd League 7th round.

"Israfilov told Prosinečki that he can participate in the training camp. I think his injury isn't severe. He said there is no damage that may prevent him from playing. Therefore, he will take part in the training camp".

According to M.Gurbanov, captain Rashad Sadigov, who didn't play against Gabala FC due to injury, is already in the training camp. He thinks that there is no obstacle to Sadigov's play, either.

However, the coach called Qarabag half-back Afran Ismayilov's injury as a loss for the national team. He said that only problem is related to Ismayilov's injury: "Everything will be clear in the coming trainings, till the match. I believe that no player will have health problems".

Notably, Azerbaijan - Norway match, which will be held in the Baku Olympic Stadium on October 8, will start at 20:00. On October 11, the national team will have an away match with the Czech Republic. The match will begin at 22:45.