Azerbaijani national team now ahead 45 positions in FIFA ranking

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The FIFA has announced ranking of national teams.

Report informs, Azerbaijani national team moved up 45 positions in the FIFA ranking compared to last month.

Coached by Robert Prosinečki, the team, which ranked 133 in September ranking, took 88th place with 404 points. The national team defeated San Marino at away match of the 2018 World Cup qualifying group stage and Norwegian team at home match 1:0. Goalless draw recorded in the away match with the Czech Republic.

Germany national team, one of the rivals of the Azerbaijani national team at the qualifying group stage, moved up 1 position and ranked 2nd with 1465 points. Northern Ireland dropped 6 positions and ranked 36th with 739 points, Norwegian national team dropped 11 positions and ranked 81th with 438 points, also, the Czech Republic's team 7 positions and ranked 40th with 663 points. San Marino national team takes 201st position with 17 points.

Russia, to host the World Championship, dropped 15 positions and ranked 53rd with 594 points, while Turkey takes 25th with 843 points, dropping 4 position. The list is again led by Argentina's national team. The team has 1621 points. The top 3 ends with Brazil team with 1410 points, moving up one position.

Notably, the next ranking will be announced on November 24.