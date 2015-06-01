Azerbaijani national football team goes to train in Austria today

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani National Football Team will go to the training camp in the Austrian capital Vienna. Report informs, national team will meet with Serbia and Norway.

Legionnaires joined directly to the preparatory process. Footballers who have received an invitation from "Neftchi" and "Garabagh", went to Vienna the day after the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will be held between the two teams on June 3. Match with Serbia at the stadium "NV Arena" will be held in Polten on June 7.

Members of the national team after match in Austria will travel to Oslo to match of the qualifying round of Euro-2016.There will be a match at the stadium "Ulleval" on June 12 at 23.45 Baku time.