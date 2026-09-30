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    Azerbaijani futsal official appointed to Kazakhstan-Belarus match

    Football
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 10:32
    Azerbaijani futsal official appointed to Kazakhstan-Belarus match

    Farukh Huseynzada, manager of the Futsal Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has received an appointment for an international match.

    According to Report, he will serve as the UEFA representative at the Kazakhstan-Belarus match in the main round of the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers.

    The match will be played on October 20 at 19:00 at Jakpe-Jek Hall in Astana.

    Futsal Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    Futzal departamentinin meneceri Fərrux Hüseynzadə beynəlxalq oyuna təyinat alıb
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