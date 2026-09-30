Azerbaijani futsal official appointed to Kazakhstan-Belarus match
Football
- 30 September, 2026
- 10:32
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Farukh Huseynzada, manager of the Futsal Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), has received an appointment for an international match.
According to Report, he will serve as the UEFA representative at the Kazakhstan-Belarus match in the main round of the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers.
The match will be played on October 20 at 19:00 at Jakpe-Jek Hall in Astana.
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52