Azerbaijani FIFA referee appointed to Croatia national team match

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has received a new appointment.

According to Report, the 38-year-old referee will officiate the Croatia vs Faroe Islands match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, while Elchin Masiyev will serve as the fourth official.

Portuguese referees Tiago Martins and Bruno Esteves have been assigned as VAR and AVAR, respectively.

The match will take place on November 14 at Stadion HNK Rijeka stadium in the city of Rijeka, Croatia.