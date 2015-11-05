Azerbaijani clubs to hold next matches of Euro League

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the IV group round of Euroleague "Garabag" and "Gabala" clubs will hold next games.
Report informs "Garabag" will play in Baku, "Gabala" - in Germany.
Europa League round
20:00. "Garabag" - "Monaco" (France)
Referee: Cristian Balaj
Side referees: Ovidiu Artenay, Valentin Abraham
Fourth official: Mircea Grigoriu
Additional assistant referees: Istvan Kovacs, Radu Petrescu (all from Romania)
Referee-inspector: Elmir Pilav (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
UEFA representative Stanisław Speczik (Poland)
Baku, Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov
22:00. "Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany) - "Gabala"
Referee: Sébastien Delferiere
Side referees: Yves de Neve, Rien Vanizer
Fourth official: Stijn Gutsebo
Additional assistant referees: Jonathan Lardo, Eric Lambrechts (all from Belgium)
Referee-inspector: Juan Fernandez Marin (Spain)
UEFA representative: Koumas George (Cyprus)
Dortmund, BVB Stadium
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
