    Azerbaijani clubs to hold next matches of Euro League

    Karabakh will play in Baku, but Gabala in Germany

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the IV group round of Euroleague "Garabag" and "Gabala" clubs will hold next games.

    Report informs "Garabag" will play in Baku, "Gabala" - in Germany.

    Europa League round

    20:00. "Garabag" - "Monaco" (France)

    Referee: Cristian Balaj

    Side referees: Ovidiu Artenay, Valentin Abraham

    Fourth official: Mircea Grigoriu

    Additional assistant referees: Istvan Kovacs, Radu Petrescu (all from Romania)

    Referee-inspector: Elmir Pilav (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

    UEFA representative Stanisław Speczik (Poland)

    Baku, Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov

    22:00. "Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany) - "Gabala"

    Referee: Sébastien Delferiere

    Side referees: Yves de Neve, Rien Vanizer

    Fourth official: Stijn Gutsebo

    Additional assistant referees: Jonathan Lardo, Eric Lambrechts (all from Belgium)

    Referee-inspector: Juan Fernandez Marin (Spain)

    UEFA representative: Koumas George (Cyprus)

    Dortmund, BVB Stadium

