Azerbaijani clubs to hold next matches of Euro League

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the IV group round of Euroleague "Garabag" and "Gabala" clubs will hold next games.

Report informs "Garabag" will play in Baku, "Gabala" - in Germany.

Europa League round

20:00. "Garabag" - "Monaco" (France)

Referee: Cristian Balaj

Side referees: Ovidiu Artenay, Valentin Abraham

Fourth official: Mircea Grigoriu

Additional assistant referees: Istvan Kovacs, Radu Petrescu (all from Romania)

Referee-inspector: Elmir Pilav (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

UEFA representative Stanisław Speczik (Poland)

Baku, Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov

22:00. "Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany) - "Gabala"

Referee: Sébastien Delferiere

Side referees: Yves de Neve, Rien Vanizer

Fourth official: Stijn Gutsebo

Additional assistant referees: Jonathan Lardo, Eric Lambrechts (all from Belgium)

Referee-inspector: Juan Fernandez Marin (Spain)

UEFA representative: Koumas George (Cyprus)

Dortmund, BVB Stadium