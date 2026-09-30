Azerbaijan U-21 team to face Scotland away in Euro qualifier

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Azerbaijan's U-21 national football team will play its next match in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying today.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rashad Eyubov will face Scotland's U-21 national team away from home.

The match will kick off in Kilmarnock at 22:30 Baku time (GMT+4).

After eight matches, Azerbaijan sit fifth in the group with 7 points, while the hosts are fourth with 11 points.