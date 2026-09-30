Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan U-21 team to face Scotland away in Euro qualifier

    Football
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 09:16
    Azerbaijan U-21 team to face Scotland away in Euro qualifier

    Azerbaijan's U-21 national football team will play its next match in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying today.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rashad Eyubov will face Scotland's U-21 national team away from home.

    The match will kick off in Kilmarnock at 22:30 Baku time (GMT+4).

    After eight matches, Azerbaijan sit fifth in the group with 7 points, while the hosts are fourth with 11 points.

    U21 European Championship U-21 national team Azerbaijan Scotland
    Azərbaycanın U-21 millisi bu gün səfərdə Şotlandiya ilə qarşılaşacaq
    Сегодня сборная Азербайджана U-21 сыграет на выезде с Шотландией
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed