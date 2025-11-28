Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Football
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 10:28
    Azerbaijan slips to 26th in UEFA rankings

    Azerbaijan has dropped one spot in the UEFA country rankings.

    According to Report, the decline came after Qarabag FC lost to Italy's Napoli (0:2) in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League - league phase.

    With a coefficient of 22.250, Azerbaijan now sits in 26th place. Ukraine holds 25th position with 22.350 points, while Slovenia follows in 27th place on 22.218.

    England continues to lead the UEFA rankings with a dominant 101.783 points.

