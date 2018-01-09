Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC heads to Turkey for training

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag FC squad have departed from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport for Turkey to attende the training camp.

Report informs, Azerbaijani representative will have training in Antalya. Manager Gurban Gurbanov's team will have 6 test matches.

Qarabag’s first match will be against Russia's Kuban on January 17 and Poland's Lechia Gdańsk three days later. Two games are scheduled for January 25. The last champions will face Macedonia's Shkupi, followed by Ukraine's Mariupol. On January 29 Agdam team will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina's Sarajevo and Montenegro's Mladost on February 29.

Notably, Qarabag club has taken a break as a "winter champion". Aghdam club is on the 1st place with 37 points after played 14 rounds on the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) and by 6 points is ahead of its closest follower Gabala FC.