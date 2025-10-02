Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's Gurbanov not considering offers from abroad for head coach position

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijan's Gurbanov not considering offers from abroad for head coach position

    Gurban Gurbanov, the coach of Aghdam-based football club Qarabag, has stated that he is not considering foreign offers to take over as head coach, Report informs.

    The experienced coach was speaking at a press conference following his team's 2-0 win over Denmark's FC Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

    Gurbanov noted that good coaches have emerged in every era.

    "I'm not particularly considering foreign offers. We should try to remain calm. If I had such ideas today, it would undermine the team's confidence and the system. For now, we are in our Azerbaijan," he noted.

    Qarabag FK convincingly defeated FC Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bayramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    Qurban Qurbanov ölkə xaricindən gələn təkliflər barədə çox düşünmür
    Гурбанов заявил, что не думает о предложениях из-за рубежа на пост главного тренера

