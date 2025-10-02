Azerbaijan's Gurbanov not considering offers from abroad for head coach position
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 08:47
Gurban Gurbanov, the coach of Aghdam-based football club Qarabag, has stated that he is not considering foreign offers to take over as head coach, Report informs.
The experienced coach was speaking at a press conference following his team's 2-0 win over Denmark's FC Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.
Gurbanov noted that good coaches have emerged in every era.
"I'm not particularly considering foreign offers. We should try to remain calm. If I had such ideas today, it would undermine the team's confidence and the system. For now, we are in our Azerbaijan," he noted.
Qarabag FK convincingly defeated FC Copenhagen 2-0 at the Tofig Bayramov Republican Stadium in Baku.
