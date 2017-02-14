Azerbaijan Premier League: Fixture of XIX round announced

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fixture of XIX round of the Azerbaijan Premier League unveiled.
Report informs citing website of the Professional Football League (PFL), the round starting on February 18, will continue for two days.
On first day of the games, Inter will receive Zira, while Neftchi to play against Kapaz. Gabala - Qarabag match will be held on Sunday at 17:30 local time.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XIX round
February 18 (Saturday)
15:30. Inter – Zira
Inter Arena
18:00. Neftchi – Kapaz
Bakcell Arena
February 19 (Sunday)
15:00. Sumgayit – AZAL
Sumgayit. City stadium
17:30. Gabala – Qarabag
Gabala city stadium
