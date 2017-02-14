Azerbaijan Premier League: Fixture of XIX round announced

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fixture of XIX round of the Azerbaijan Premier League unveiled.

Report informs citing website of the Professional Football League (PFL), the round starting on February 18, will continue for two days.

On first day of the games, Inter will receive Zira, while Neftchi to play against Kapaz. Gabala - Qarabag match will be held on Sunday at 17:30 local time.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XIX round

February 18 (Saturday)

15:30. Inter – Zira

Inter Arena

18:00. Neftchi – Kapaz

Bakcell Arena

February 19 (Sunday)

15:00. Sumgayit – AZAL

Sumgayit. City stadium

17:30. Gabala – Qarabag

Gabala city stadium