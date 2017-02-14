 Top
    Azerbaijan Premier League: Fixture of XIX round announced

    Gabala vs Qarabag match will begin at 17:30 Baku time

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fixture of XIX round of the Azerbaijan Premier League unveiled.

    Report informs citing website of the Professional Football League (PFL), the round starting on February 18, will continue for two days.

    On first day of the games, Inter will receive Zira, while Neftchi to play against Kapaz. Gabala - Qarabag match will be held on Sunday at 17:30 local time.

    Azerbaijan Premier League

    XIX round

    February 18 (Saturday)

    15:30. Inter – Zira

    Inter Arena

    18:00. Neftchi – Kapaz

    Bakcell Arena

    February 19 (Sunday)

    15:00. Sumgayit – AZAL

    Sumgayit. City stadium

    17:30. Gabala – Qarabag

    Gabala city stadium 

