Azerbaijan Premier League among three biggest climbers over past decade

UEFA Champions League rating over decade has been announced.

Three biggest climbers over the past decade are Belarus, who have moved up 21 places to 19th place, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, who have both moved up 16 places to 26th and 29th place respectively.

Report informs citing the official website of UEFA, these achievements are due to the successful performance of teams from all three countries at European Cups. Lithuania made a jump from 48 to 33rd place. However, this country was in 29th place in 2009. Also, Scotland has faced a serious downturn moving from 10th to 23rd. The reason is Rangers, the most titled club in the country, bankrupted in 2012 and fell to lower league.

Spain, Germany, England, Italy and France are in the top five. However, 10 years ago the German Bundesliga was the 5th, and the England Premier League was the leader.

Notably, UEFA club and country rankings reflect the average results of clubs over the last five seasons and can therefore provide a good indication of trends and the relative success of clubs from each country in UEFA club competitions over time.