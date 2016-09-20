 Top
    Azerbaijan will not host football match on September 26 due to referendum

    Premier League next round fixtures announced

    Baku. 20 September.REPORT.AZ/ The 6th round game schedule of Azerbaijani Premier League has been identified.

    Report informs, the round will start with AZAL - Inter capital derby on September 24.

    Kapaz - Qarabag match will be held in Ganja and Zira - Gabala in Baku on the next day.

    No match will be held on September 26 due to the referendum in Azerbaijan. The last match of the round - Neftchi - Sumgayit - will take place on September 27.

    All matches will be broadcasted live on CBC Sport.

    24 September (Saturday)

    16:00. AZAL – Inter
    Shuvalan settlement, AZAL Arena

    25 September (Sunday)

    15:30. Kapaz – Qarabag
    Ganja city stadium

    18:00. Zira – Gabala
    Zira Sports Complex stadium

    27 September (Tuesday)

    19:00. Neftchi – Sumgayit
    Masazir settlement, Alinja Arena

