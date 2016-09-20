Azerbaijan will not host football match on September 26 due to referendum

Baku. 20 September.REPORT.AZ/ The 6th round game schedule of Azerbaijani Premier League has been identified.
Report informs, the round will start with AZAL - Inter capital derby on September 24.
Kapaz - Qarabag match will be held in Ganja and Zira - Gabala in Baku on the next day.
No match will be held on September 26 due to the referendum in Azerbaijan. The last match of the round - Neftchi - Sumgayit - will take place on September 27.
All matches will be broadcasted live on CBC Sport.
24 September (Saturday)
16:00. AZAL – Inter
Shuvalan settlement, AZAL Arena
25 September (Sunday)
15:30. Kapaz – Qarabag
Ganja city stadium
18:00. Zira – Gabala
Zira Sports Complex stadium
27 September (Tuesday)
19:00. Neftchi – Sumgayit
Masazir settlement, Alinja Arena
