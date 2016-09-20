Azerbaijan will not host football match on September 26 due to referendum

Baku. 20 September.REPORT.AZ/ The 6th round game schedule of Azerbaijani Premier League has been identified.

Report informs, the round will start with AZAL - Inter capital derby on September 24.

Kapaz - Qarabag match will be held in Ganja and Zira - Gabala in Baku on the next day.

No match will be held on September 26 due to the referendum in Azerbaijan. The last match of the round - Neftchi - Sumgayit - will take place on September 27.

All matches will be broadcasted live on CBC Sport.

24 September (Saturday)



16:00. AZAL – Inter

Shuvalan settlement, AZAL Arena

25 September (Sunday)

15:30. Kapaz – Qarabag

Ganja city stadium

18:00. Zira – Gabala

Zira Sports Complex stadium

27 September (Tuesday)

19:00. Neftchi – Sumgayit

Masazir settlement, Alinja Arena