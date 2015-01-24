Azerbaijan national football team returns to center stage

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Qualifying match of Euro 2016 between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Malta will be held at the Republic stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. Report informs, initially assumed that the teams will meet at the stadium "Bakcell Arena".

Considering that, the same day on March 28 there to be passed the elite round match of the European championship in football and U-17, AFFA sent an appeal to UEFA. European football organization has given a positive response to the appeal of the Federation.

The last time in this arena Azerbaijan national team played on March 26, 2013 against Portugal. At the match of the qualifying round of 2014 World Cup, visitors won with score 2: 0.