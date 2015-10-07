Referees of ​Azerbaijan-Italy match revealed

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The referees of the FIFA Referees Euro 2016 of Azerbaijan-Italy qualifying match revealed.

Report informs, the match will be held at the Olympic Stadium (Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu), referees are: Group H, 18:00 CET Azerbaijan - Italy Referee: William Collum (SCO) Assistant Referees: Damien Macgraith (IRL), Francis Connor (FRA) Additional Assistant Referees: Robert Madden (SCO), John Beaton (SCO) Fourth Official: Alastair Mather (SCO) UEFA Delegate: Ainar Leppänen (FIN) UEFA Referee Observer: Marinus Koopman (NED) UEFA Referee Liaison Officer: Rustam Rahimov (AZE).

Scottish referee to be assisted by local, Irish and French judges.

The Azerbaijan-Italy match will be held on October 10 at 9 p.m. local time.