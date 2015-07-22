Atletico famous players will arrive in Baku

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former head coach of the football team "Baku" Milinko Pantic will arrive in Azerbaijan. Report informs executive director of the club Yashar Seyidov told reporters.

According to him, Serbian specialist will play a coordinating role at Spanish club Atletico and the French club Lance. Players selected from established at the club "Baku" paid groups for children older than 8, will be sent to "Lance" and "Athletics".

At the same time, the world stars of these two clubs will arrive in Baku and track competitions of young players.