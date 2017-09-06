 Top
    Asim Khudiyev appointed for Europa League group stage match

    The match will be held in Bucharest on September 14

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Asim Khudiyev, Azerbaijan’s international-level referee-inspector, has received another international appointment.

    Report informs citing AFFA’s official website, Asim Khudiyev will referee the match between Romanian Steaua and Czech Victoria to be held in the first round of the Europa League group stage. The match will be held in Romania’s capital Bucharest on September 14.

    Notably, the referee brigade has not been revealed yet. 

