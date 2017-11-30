Appointments to Qarabag-Neftchi match announced

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments have been announced for the first game of Azerbaijan Premier League XIV tour.

Report informs citing the official website of Professional Football League (PFL), Qarabag - Neftchi match will be officiated by FIFA referee Fariz Yusifov.

Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee Khagani Mammadov will act as referee inspector.

December 1 (Friday)

18:30. Qarabag vs. Neftchi

Referees: Fariz Yusifov, Vagif Musayev, Akif Amirali, Orkhan Mammadov

AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov

Referee inspector: Khagani Mammadov

Azersun Arena (CBC Sport, live).