Appointments to Qarabag-Neftchi match announced

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments have been announced for the first game of Azerbaijan Premier League XIV tour.
Report informs citing the official website of Professional Football League (PFL), Qarabag - Neftchi match will be officiated by FIFA referee Fariz Yusifov.
Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee Khagani Mammadov will act as referee inspector.
December 1 (Friday)
18:30. Qarabag vs. Neftchi
Referees: Fariz Yusifov, Vagif Musayev, Akif Amirali, Orkhan Mammadov
AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov
Referee inspector: Khagani Mammadov
Azersun Arena (CBC Sport, live).
