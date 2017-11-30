 Top
    Appointments to Qarabag-Neftchi match announced

    Khagani Mammadov will assess Fariz Yusifov's handling

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appointments have been announced for the first game of Azerbaijan Premier League XIV tour.

    Report informs citing the official website of Professional Football League (PFL), Qarabag - Neftchi match will be officiated by FIFA referee Fariz Yusifov.

    Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee Khagani Mammadov will act as referee inspector.

    December 1 (Friday)

    18:30. Qarabag vs. Neftchi

    Referees: Fariz Yusifov, Vagif Musayev, Akif Amirali, Orkhan Mammadov

    AFFA representative: Mammadali Mammadov

    Referee inspector: Khagani Mammadov

    Azersun Arena (CBC Sport, live).

