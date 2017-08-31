Another footballer in Qarabag’s transfer list named

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The name of another footballer in the list of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has been identified.

Report informs citing the sdna.gr, Aghdam representative is interested in Kerim Ansarifard, the striker of the Greek club Olimpiakos.

According to the information, 27-year-old Iranian footballer is not opposed to play in Qarabag because he has not been included in main squad from his current team.

He wore the uniforms of Saipa, Tractor Sazi, Persepolis, Spain's Osasuna and Greek Panionios before.

Notably, Qarabag is currently working on transfer of Pedro Henrique from Greece's PAOK club.