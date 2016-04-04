All participants of U-17 European Championship unveiled - LIST

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Championship under 17 (U-17) has involved 16 players.

Report informs, Austria won the final certificatefor the competition which will start on May 5.

So, it will continue until May 21, the teams will compete in the European Championship:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Belgium

3. Portugal

4. Sweden

5. England

6. Ukraine

7. Italy

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9. Germany

10. The Netherlands

11. Denmark

12. Serbia

13. France

14. Spain

15. Scotland

16. Austria.

The draw for the final stage will be held on April 8 at Baku Olympic Stadium.