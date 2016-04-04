All participants of U-17 European Championship unveiled - LIST

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Championship under 17 (U-17) has involved 16 players.
Report informs, Austria won the final certificatefor the competition which will start on May 5.
So, it will continue until May 21, the teams will compete in the European Championship:
1. Azerbaijan
2. Belgium
3. Portugal
4. Sweden
5. England
6. Ukraine
7. Italy
8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
9. Germany
10. The Netherlands
11. Denmark
12. Serbia
13. France
14. Spain
15. Scotland
16. Austria.
The draw for the final stage will be held on April 8 at Baku Olympic Stadium.
