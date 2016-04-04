 Top
    All participants of U-17 European Championship unveiled - LIST

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Championship under 17 (U-17) has involved 16 players. 

    Report informs, Austria won the final certificatefor the competition which will start on May 5.

    So, it will continue until May 21, the teams will compete in the European Championship:

    1. Azerbaijan

    2. Belgium

    3. Portugal

    4. Sweden

    5. England

    6. Ukraine

    7. Italy

    8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

    9. Germany

    10. The Netherlands

    11. Denmark

    12. Serbia

    13. France

    14. Spain

    15. Scotland

    16. Austria.

    The draw for the final stage will be held on April 8 at Baku Olympic Stadium.

