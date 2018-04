Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev was appointed to another match in the Champions League.

Report informs, A. Aghayev has been appointed as chief referee of the match between Romanian "Styaua" and Czech "Viktoria" within the III qualifying round.

His assistants will be Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov. Orkhan Mammadov will be the fourth referee.

The match will be held on July 25.