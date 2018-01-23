Alexis Sanchez becomes most paid footballer in English Premier League

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United's new transfer Alexis Sanchez has become the top paid player in the English Premier League.

Report informs citing The Guardian, weekly salary of Chilean forward will be £ 500,000.

Also, 30-year-old player is expected to receive a £ 7.5 million bonus within four years.

Earlier, the highest paid player of Manchester United was midfielder, Paul Pogba with weekly salary of £ 290,000.

Notably, Alexis Sanchez has signed a 4.5-year contract. The Chile international sealed his switch to Old Trafford on Monday in a massive swap deal that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to his former club Arsenal.