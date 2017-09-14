Alan Duncan: Quality of football in Azerbaijan improves day by day

© Report/ Firi Səlim

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There are very good relations between British football and name of Tofig Bahramov. He is respected in Britain for his name and it is written in our football history".

Report informs, British Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan said.

Talking about the Qarabag-Chelsea match in Champions League group stage, the minister said that it is very important in terms of experience: “In fact, quality and standard of Azerbaijani football improving day by day. Although, Qarabag has lost to Chelsea 0:6, taking into account the experience, this is not a bad result. Because you've started a great career in football only a few years ago. It seems to me that your achievements will improve year on year”.

A. Duncan also spoke about the advice given to Azerbaijani youth: "Just before I saw Azerbaijani youth playing football and I told them: "Train hard, have ambitious and at the same time learn to win stronger teams”.